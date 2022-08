PASIGHAT, 27 Aug: ‘Awareness-cum-sensitisation programmes’ on the mobile-based agro advisory system Arik Abik Lunom (AAL) in Arunachal Pradesh was organised at Riew village in Siang district and Ralling village in East Siang district on 26 August.

In total, 129 farmers attended the programmes. A similar programme was also organised at Motum village in East Siang district on the same day.