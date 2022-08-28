CBSE exam toppers felicitated

[ Karyir Riba ]

BOLUNG, 27 Aug: Bolung ZPM Arun Pertin on Saturday felicitated the three toppers of the government higher secondary school (GHSS) here in Lower Dibang Valley district in the Class 12 CBSE examination.

Pertin gifted the toppers a laptop each as a mark of encouragement in a function at the school.

In his address to the students, Pertin urged them to “strive for excellence in their studies with a vision to achieve their goals in life.”

“Students and the young generation are the backbone of our society as they are the future of our state and the nation as a whole. It is our responsibility to encourage and guide our emerging active youths to work for the welfare of our society through education. Hardworking and meritorious students will get every opportunity in private as well as government sectors, but if you fail in your educational life, there will be no scope,” he said.

Among others, GPCs, members of the Bolung Youth Association, and the GHSS principal were present at the function.