Committees on interstate boundary issue carry out verification of disputed areas

[ Manoj Singh ]

DOLLUNGMUKH, 27 Aug: The regional committees on the interstate boundary issue from Lakhimpur district (Assam) and Kamle district (Arunachal Pradesh) carried out spot verification of the disputed boundary areas here on Saturday.

The committees, comprising Agriculture Minister Tage Taki, Assam’s Labour Welfare Development Minister Sanjoy Kishan, Lakhimpur MLA Manab Deka and government officials from both the states, visited the disputed areas in the Boginadi forest beat area, the government establishment in Rajali, Mindpu, Kherbari, Bompte and Tanio in Dollungmukh subdivision in Kamle district, and interacted with the villagers, local leaders and officers on the spot.

Earlier, during a meeting of the committees of both states at the NHPC’s conference hall in Gerukhamukh, several issues pertaining to the interstate boundary, human settlement, and reserve forests were discussed.

In the meeting, the committees asked the deputy commissioners and district forest officers of both the states to carry out proper and thorough survey and submit the report to the committees in its second meeting.

Taki informed that the committees have asked the DCs and the DFOs of both the states to revisit the few areas where the issues could not be resolved.

Kishan in his address requested the locals of both the states to maintain cordial relations.

Raga MLA Tarin Dakpe said that “the committee has confidence upon the DCs and DFOs of both states that they will furnish the final report within 15 September in the next sitting of the committee.”

Both committees will also visit areas identified as ‘disputed’ in 12 districts of Arunachal that share boundaries with eight districts of Assam.