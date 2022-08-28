Kaso, other JD (U) defectors return from Delhi

Staff Reporter

NAHARLAGUN, 27 Aug: The state’s former JD (U) leaders, led by Itanagar MLA Techi Kaso, who defected to the BJP, were greeted by supporters at the helipad here on Saturday, after their return from Delhi.

Kaso, however, refused to issue any concrete comment on his sudden switchover to the BJP. When this reporter asked him if his moving to the saffron party was due to the political situation in Bihar, Kaso replied, “You make it out according to what you think.”

He also refused to comment on why he merged with the BJP, which had denied him a ticket in the 2019 assembly elections.

“I have joined the BJP for the remaining period of my tenure due to developmental activities that need to be taken forward,” he said.

Kaso was accompanied by Papum Pare ZPC Chukhu Bablu, Doimukh ZPM Techi Rakap, Borum ZPM Tok Tama, Banderdewa ZPM Taro Tagia, and other JD (U) leaders who have joined the BJP.