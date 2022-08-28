Guv participates in sainik school raising day celebration

NIGLOK, 27 Aug: Governor BD Mishra participated in the 4th raising day celebration of the sainik school here in East Siang district on 27 August.

The governor felicitated the cadets for their academic achievements and presented the book, ‘Exam Warriors’, authored by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, to each one of the award achieving cadets. He also piped the newly appointed school and house captains, including school captain cadet Zingbai Tali and school adjutant cadet Tokiram Tagi, and gave them the appointment sashes.

In his address, Mishra called upon all stakeholders to contribute in making the school a model institute where every parent would like to send their son and daughter.

He said that, in spite of many teething troubles, “the school has come up very well.” Impressed by “the progress of the cadets,” he said that the school is “laying a good foundation

of military men and women for the nation.”

The governor commended the admission of girl cadets in the school and said that “the society which has full percent participation of the women in the educational institutions will always progress.”

Earlier, Mishra inaugurated the 600 seating capacity prefabricated ‘Hangpan Dada cadets’ mess’, in the presence of Chasen Dada, wife of late Havildar Hangpan Dada. He also laid the foundation stone for the administrative block of the school.

The governor’s wife Neelam Misra inaugurated the 30-bedded prefabricated hostel for girl cadets, named ‘Jhansi Rani Hostel’.

Sainik School Principal, Commander Praveen Kumar Pola presented a brief report on the progress of the institute.

MP Tapir Gao, MLA Ninong Ering, 56 Infantry Division GOC Maj Gen Rajiv Ghai, 56 Infantry Division GOC designate Maj Gen VK Purohit, East Siang DC Tayi Taggu, SP Gonthombu Dajangju, parents of the cadets, and teachers and staff of the school attended the function. (Raj Bhavan)