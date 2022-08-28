E-content learning materials for Class 1-10 launched

ITANAGAR, 27 Aug: Education Minister Taba Tedir launched e-content learning materials for the students of Class 1-10, developed by the Rotary India Literacy Mission (RILM), during an ‘annual work plan and budget (AWP&B) 2022-23’ conference of the state’s Samagra Shiksha Mission here on Friday.

The conference was attended by Education Commissioner Padmini Singla, SCERT Director Pige Ligu, Elementary Education Director Otem Tayeng, Secondary Education Director Marken Kadu, Deputy SPD Neelam Tan, all 26 DDSEs and DPCs of the state, the SCERT deputy director and the RILM team led by its president Dr Shekhar Mehta and chairman Kamal Singhvi, who attended the conference through the virtual mode.

The conference was aimed at understanding the project approved in the AWP&B 2022-23, with its prospective plan up to 2025-26, by the union Project Approval Board, and to retrospect the performance of the Samagra Shiksha campaign during the last few years.

The minister dwelt on matters related to establishment of 300 ECCE centres, functioning of 540 pre-primary schools, introduction of mother tongue, account opening of students for DBT, shortage of subject teachers, teachers’ training, timely conduct of DPC meetings, etc, besides formation of an alumni association under the aegis of the Vidyanjali programmes.

Stating that the government alone cannot bridge all the infrastructure gaps in the schools, Tedir said that “each SMC/SMDC should form an alumni association and adopt a ‘give back to society’ policy to ease out some of the immediate problems of the schools.”

The district officers were made aware of the observations pertaining to the performance of students, learning outcome, poor transition rates in the secondary level, high dropout and imbalances in gross enrollment, and net enrollment ratio in some districts.

The officers were also made to understand various infrastructure gaps, such as toilets, potable drinking water, electricity connection, furniture, dilapidated classrooms in the schools, and the issue of shortage of teachers in the secondary level, single or no teachers in most of the remote schools, excess teachers in the elementary level, etc, and mushrooming of teachers in the capital region and district headquarters.

Singla said that the “education scenario of the state can be improved when the officers at the state and district level act as a leader for the cause of education.” She also advised the officers to use funds judiciously and follow all procedures provided in the relevant financial rules.

Ligu highlighted the initiative taken to transform the education scenario of the state “with the help of the NITI Aayog and the ‘reach to teach’ through a project titled ‘sustainable action for transforming human capital’.”