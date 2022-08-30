APYC flays Tedir for blaming SSA teachers for poor edn scenario

ITANAGAR, 29 Aug: The Arunachal Pradesh Youth Congress (APYC) on Monday flayed Education Minister Taba Tedir for allegedly blaming the SSA teachers for the poor education scenario in the state.

In a press release, the APYC alleged that the minister stated that the teachers recruited under the Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan “are damaging the education system in Arunachal Pradesh.”

The statement was allegedly made during the foundation day celebration of a students’ union in Palin in Kra Daadi district.

APYC president Tarh Johny said that “Arunachal’s literacy rate reached at its highest only after the implementation of the SSA.” He also said that the unemployment problem in the state “has also been addressed to a great extent” after the implementation of the mission.

“The minister, instead of blaming the SSA teachers, should take the responsibility for the ‘worst’ performance by state in education,” he said.

Johny described the minister’s blaming the SSA teachers for the poor education scenario as “a lame excuse,” and said that Tedir “should tender apology before the SSA teachers for hurting their sentiment.”

The APYC leader also expressed doubt over the capability of Tedir as education minister, and termed the BJP’s ‘Year of Education’ mission “a complete failure in the state.”