National Sports Day celebrated across state

ITANAGAR, 29 Aug: The National Sports Day was celebrated across the state on Monday, commemorating the birth anniversary of legendary hockey player Major Dhyan Chand.

In Itanagar, cash incentives amounting to Rs 30 lakhs were given to meritorious sportspersons by the state government as part of the celebration.

Fifty-five sportspersons of various disciplines received the incentives for their outstanding performance at various international, national and regional level events, in a function at the DK Convention Hall here, Sports Director Tadar Appa said.

The incentives were presented by Sports Minister Mama Natung, Education Minister-cum-Arunachal Olympic Association president Taba Tedir, Sports Authority of Arunachal (SAA) Chairman Byabeng Taj, SAA Vice Chairman Tana Sanjeev, AOA secretary-general Bamang Tago, Sports & Youth Affairs Secretary Anirudh Singh, and others.

Cash incentives are given to meritorious sportspersons every year by the state government on the National Sports Day.

The slogan of this year’s NSD was ‘Khelaga India to Khilega India’.

The celebration was organised by the sports & youth affairs department.

The NSD was also celebrated in Changlang, jointly by the district administration, the State Sports Academy, the Changlang Football Association and the Changlang Badminton Association.

More than 1,000 boys and girls participated in various sports events organised to mark the occasion.

DC Sunny Singh and DSO Noah Mongku also joined the celebration.

In Tawang, Deputy Commissioner KN Damo inaugurated two basketball courts on Monday to mark the day.

The DC also launched a basketball match on the basketball court near the high altitude stadium here, in the presence of students, officers, and others.

“Though football is one of the most popular games all over, due to shortage of ground and other facilities, our youths are unable to progress further. The willing youths of Tawang should make best use of their physique in choosing a particular game to pursue further as career, and basketball can be one of them,” the DC said.

He exhorted the youths to draw inspiration from world champions like Heema Das, and informed that, “coinciding with the National Sports Day, main events of 7th Dorjee Khandu Memorial District Level Badminton Tournament is being held today in Lungla.”

District Sports Officer Tenzin Jambey also spoke.

The match was played between the Rangyul team and the GHSS Tawang. The Rangyul team won it by 20 points, while the GHSS team could secure only 15 points.

The DC felicitated the participants with attractive prizes.

In Nirjuli, the Papum Pare district sports office celebrated the day with a Taekwondo competition between the Nirjuli and the Doimukh Taekwondo Clubs.

Nirjuli emerged victorious in the two Taekwondo events – Kyourgi and Poomsae.

State football coach Kipa Bharat gave away the prizes to the winners.

In Chimpu, members of the Sports Authority of India’s National Centre of Excellence (NCoE) at the Sangay Lhaden Sports Academy celebrated the day by paying floral tributes to Major Dhyan Chand.

Among others, Hockey Arunachal president Gumjum Haider and NCOE Itanagar in-charge Shiv Kumar Saini paid floral tributes.

Sporting events like volleyball, mixed relay race, tug-of-war, etc, were organised among the NCOE athletes and staffers.

Haider distributed the prizes to the winners of the events.

The Rayang military station in East Siang district organised sports competitions at the GHSS in neighbouring Jonai (Assam) to mark the day.

In Tirap HQ Khonsa, the sports & youth affairs department, in collaboration with the district administration, the badminton association and the 6 Assam Rifles, organised a badminton tournament, a football match, a Taekwondo competition, and indigenous games.

In Upper Siang HQ Yingkiong, the district administration organised recreational activities among people of various age groups, with the theme ‘Say no to drugs and yes to sports’, to mark the day.

Friendly football matches for boys and girls were organised.

The day was also celebrated at Rajiv Gandhi University in Rono Hills. The university’s physical education department organised a football match between the 12 NDRF Doimukh and RGU.

Vice Chancellor Prof Saket Kushwaha and Registrar Dr NT Rikum also attended the event. (With inputs from DIPROs)