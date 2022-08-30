E/Kameng DC asked to ensure better waste mgmt

ITANAGAR, 29 Aug: The Arunachal Pradesh State Pollution Control Board (APSPCB) has served a notice to the East Kameng deputy commissioner, asking him to “regulate better waste management of solid wastes dumped into the Kameng river,” following a complaint filed by the Youth Mission for Clean River (YMCR).

The board has also directed the East Kameng DUDA to immediately stop dumping solid waste into the Kameng river, stating that “solid wastes have to be managed as per provisions laid down in the Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016.”

In the notice, APSPCB Member Secretary Tapek Riba warned that “necessary action will be initiated against the defaulter department as per relevant rules if it fails to follow the direction.”

The board has also banned dumping, burning or burying of solid waste in the streets, open public spaces, drains, and water bodies.

“The solid wastes must be scientifically disposed of, constituting various processes like segregation, collection and treatment and disposal, in an environmentally sound manner,” Riba said in the notice.

He further directed the DC to submit an action taken report within a week.

Welcoming the development, the YMCR thanked the board for its prompt action in the matter, and requested it to ensure follow-up action.

Informing that the public of Seppa have resorted to burning garbage in open air, public places and even at the entrance to the DC bungalow, “due to reasons best known to the district administration,” the YMCR urged the DC to “expedite construction of material recycling facility and save the town from further pollution.”