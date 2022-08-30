Orientation prog for masscom students

RONO HILLS, 29 Aug: An orientation programme for the students of master’s degree in mass communication was organised at Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU) here on Monday.

Speaking on the topic ‘New media in Arunachal Pradesh’, Managing Editor of the Eastern Sentinel, Kenter Riba spoke about “the changing scenario of the media in the state.”

“As the world is progressing in the digital medium, it is important to value the ethics of journalism, which is quite lacking in the state media today,” she said.

Riba laid emphasis on how the youths, particularly masscom students, can use social media as a tool “to reach out to larger audiences to disseminate information relating to the development of the state.”

RGU Masscom Department Head Prof Uttam Kr Pegu encouraged the students to “explore job prospects in mass communication in various fields, such as public relations, newspaper organisation, and television production house.”

Information Technology Dean Prof Kh Kabi and Assistant Professor Dr Sunil Koijam also spoke.