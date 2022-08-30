Priests get govt issued i-cards

ITANAGAR, 29 Aug: The indigenous affairs department has presented identity cards to 20 indigenous priests of various tribes.

The state government released the honorariums for 2,571 priests recently, and identity cards have been printed for them.

Indigenous Affairs Minister Taba Tedir distributed the identity cards to the selected priests who came from different corners of Arunachal Pradesh.

Speaking on the occasion, the minister said that “priests are healers, guides and philosophers.” He said that the Pema Khandu government has “enhanced the budgetary allocation for priests from Rs 3 crore to Rs 4 crore.”

“The demand made by the indigenous faith believers of the state for renaming the indigenous affairs department is also under active consideration of the government,” the minister informed.

Speaking on the occasion, Indigenous Faith and Cultural Society of Arunachal Pradesh president Katung Wahge, who is also a member of the Arunachal Pradesh Indigenous Affairs Council (APIAC), said that “the priests need to focus on their services and they should not waste their time running after petty contract works and holding posts of president and secretary of unions or associations.”

He appealed to all priests to “inculcate sense of sacrifice and work for increase in numbers of priests.”

Wahge further informed that the Nyibu Nyvgam Yerko – the indigenous school in Rang village near Seppa in East Kameng district – “has been set up with an objective to train children to become priests.”

The programme was attended by, among others, APIAC members Lod Kojee, Khindiko Mega, and Tambo Tamin.

Indigenous Affairs Secretary AK Singh and Indigenous Affairs Director Sokhep Kri also spoke.

A RIWATCH-produced documentary on the cultural heritage of the Adis was screened during the event.