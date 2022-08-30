Nyishi handloom taken up for GI registration by NABARD

RAGA, 29 Aug: National Bank for Agriculture & Rural Development (NABARD) General Manager Partho Saha said that Nyishi handloom has been taken up for geographical indication (GI) registration by the NABARD “and the application has already been filed successfully, which will give a unique identity to the handloom products of Kamle district being produced by SHG members.”

The NABARD GM informed this after inaugurating a rural mart, supported by the bank, here in Kamle district.

The rural mart has been sanctioned to SHG Pei Ann Nyame.

The NABARD will provide financial assistance to cover the initial operational costs, like rent and salary of salespersons, besides cost of promotion and basic capital costs.

“The scheme is part of the marketing initiatives supported by the NABARD to enable the producers to sell their farm and off-farm products at reasonable prices by avoiding involvement of intermediaries, monopoly and malpractices of established businessmen. It will serve as a link between the producers and the customers, thus aiding generation of additional income and employment at the grassroots level,” the NABARD said in a release.

The mart will provide employment and livelihood opportunities to many SHG members and families in the district.

Saha expressed happiness, saying that “the NABARD has been able to create its footprint in Kamle district.”

NABARD DDM Mewang Lowang, officials of the district administration and line departments, and SHG members were present on the occasion.