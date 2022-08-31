5,000 consumers affected by power supply disruption in E/Siang and LDV

PASIGHAT, 30 Aug: Electricity supply to several villages in East Siang and Lower Dibang Valley (LDV) districts has been disrupted, affecting approximately 5,000 consumers, after a portion of an 11 kv transmission line near Namsing village was washed away by the Siang river on Monday night.

The affected villages are Namsing, Mer, Gadum and Gadum-II in East Siang, and Paglam, Banggo, Kaling-I, Kaling-II and Loglung in LDV.

The villagers of Namsing, led by the gram chairperson, are assisting the power department in restoration and re- alignment works, to ensure that power supply is restored before the Solung festival.

Temporary restoration of electricity may take two to three days.

The same 11 kv line had been restored and realigned a few days ago after dismantling the earlier one, the Pasighat electrical division said in a release.