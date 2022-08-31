Arunachal ranks 3rd in NDPS cases lodged last year

[ Bengia Ajum ]

ITANAGAR, 30 Aug: Arunachal Pradesh, with an NDPS Act crime rate of 17.2 percent, came third in cases lodged last year under the Narcotics Drugs & Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, as per data released by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) on Monday.

Punjab topped the list of the crime rate (per lakh population) in cases lodged last year under the NDPS Act. As per details, Punjab recorded 32.8 percent crime rate (per lakh population) in 2021, which was the highest in the country.

The report further showed that Himachal Pradesh – with a population of 74.06 lakh people, as per the NCRB – ended second on the list in the same category, notching a crime rate of 20.8 percent.

With 4,206 cases of possessing drugs for personal consumption – out of the total NDPS Act cases lodged – Punjab (13.8 percent crime rate) was also among the top three states in terms of crime rate in this sub-category, after Kerala (14.3 percent) and Arunachal (14.2 percent). In the case of deaths due to heart attacks, Arunachal recorded the lowest number. Maharashtra, followed by Kerala, recorded the maximum number of deaths due to heart attacks.

As per the data released by the NCRB, crimes against women rose by 15.3 percent in 2021 from the previous year, with 4,28,278 cases registered last year, following 3,71,503 cases in 2020. The NCRB report also shows that the rate of crime against women (the number of incidents per 1 lakh population) increased from 56.5 percent in 2020 to 64.5 percent in 2021.

The majority of these cases (31.8 percent) fall in the category of ‘Cruelty by husband or his relatives’, followed by ‘Assault on women with intent to outrage her modesty’, kidnapping and abduction, and rape.

According to the report, the highest rate of crimes against women in 2021 was registered in neighbouring Assam, despite a marginal dip over the last three years. The state recorded over 29,000 such cases in 2021.

Cases of ‘murder with gangrape/rape’, of which the NCRB has maintained records since 2017, have remained steady in 2021 – the same as in 2019.

Arunachal, Goa, Himachal Pradesh, Manipur, Mizoram, Nagaland, Bihar, and Uttarakhand did not register any cases under this category last year.