E-Swasthya Sewa launched in Leparada

BASAR, 30 Aug: Leparada has become one of the first districts to have launched the e-Swasthya Seva Arunachal – Integrated Hospital Management Information System & Telemedicine for its citizens.

The project envisages ensuring seamless healthcare services through robust usage of information technology on various platforms.

The vision of the National Digital Health Mission is to create a national digital health ecosystem that supports universal health coverage in an efficient, accessible, inclusive, affordable, timely and safe manner, that provides a wide range of data, information and infrastructure services, duly leveraging open, interoperable, standards-based digital systems, and ensures security, confidentiality and privacy of health-related personal information.

Arunachal Pradesh is one among the five states in India to implement this project. Under the project, the health department aims to record all medical reports and prescriptions electronically, digitalise all district hospitals, CHCs and PHCs, and establish a telemedicine network in the entire state with the TRIHMS and the BPGH as tertiary hubs for specialist consultations.

Leparada DC Mamata Riba, DMO Dr Karrik Basar and HMIS & Telemedicine state nodal officer Dr Gomi Basar were present at the launch function at the district hospital here on Monday.

The programme was organised with support from the Arunachal Pradesh State Health Society.