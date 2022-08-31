Ajay to contest for post of AIFF treasurer

ITANAGAR, 30 Aug: Arunachal Pradesh Football Association secretary Kipa Ajay will contest for the post of the treasurer of the All India Football Federation (AIFF) in the federation’s election of executive committee members on 2 September in New Delhi.

Ajay has already filed his nomination, thus becoming the first from the Northeast region to contest for the post of the treasurer of the country’s apex football body.

His fellow contestant will be Andhra Pradesh Football Association president Gopalkrishna Kosaraju.

Meanwhile, Kalyan Chaubey, former Mohan Bagan goalkeeper, will be contesting against former Indian football team captain Baichung Bhutia for the post of AIFF president.

The final list of the contesting candidates for various posts in election of the executive committee of the AIFF-2022 was released on Tuesday.