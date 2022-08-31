ENNG operative apprehended

LONGDING, 30 Aug: An ENNG operative was apprehended by the Longding battalion of the Assam Rifles and the Longding police from Zibo Colony here on Monday.

Based on specific input regarding the presence of an ENNG operative in Zibo Colony, the AR and the police launched a joint search operation, during which the operative was arrested.

Initial interrogation revealed that the operative was involved in motivating the youths to join the ENNG.

Later, the operative was handed over to the police for further investigation. (DIPRO)