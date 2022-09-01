4th Madras Battalion gets Governor’s citation

ITANAGAR, 31 Aug: Governor B.D. Mishra presented Governor’s Citation to 4th Battalion of the Madras Regiment (4 MADRAS) at Raj Bhavan here on Wednesday for their professional competence and æcopy;lan, which they displayed in their operational role while deployed on the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the state.

Colonel Sandeep Kurup, Subedar Major N. Saji and youngest Sepoy of the unit, Sepoy Kailasa Rao received the citation from the Governor.

The Governor commended the unit officers and men for taking up welfare activities for the civil population and forging strong association with the locals by preparing local boys and girls for admission into Rashtriya Indian Military College, Rashtriya Military Schools and Sainik Schools.

He appreciated the 4 MADRAS officers for motivating the Arunachali youths to join the Indian Armed Forces under Agnipath Scheme.

The Governor also appreciated the Battalion for organizing the grand Cycle Rally of 75 cyclists from Hayuliang to Walong to commemorate the special occasion of ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.’ (Raj Bhawan)