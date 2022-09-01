RGU organizes Entrepreneurship Business Summit

RONO HILLS, 31 Aug: Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU) Centre for Entrepreneurship and Department of Management in collaboration with Arunachal Pradesh Innovation and Investment Park (APIIP), organized a one-day Entrepreneurship Business Summit here on Wednesday.

The day saw the signing of an MoU between RGU and the IIM Calcutta’s Innovation Park for mutual collaboration to promote and realize entrepreneurial opportunities in the region.

Vice Chancellor prof. Saket Kushwaha informed the gathering about the importance of “Innovation Parks” as a source of industry interaction and a credible venue for acquiring novel business ideas and entrepreneurial ventures. The Vice Chancellor spoke on the need to draw a synergy between academia and industry for the overall development of the region in general and the nation in particular.

Registrar Dr. N T Rikam emphasized on the importance of integrating entrepreneurship with the understanding of business fundamentals to enhance career possibilities for the Arunachali youth. He spoke about the MoU to be signed between APIIP and the varsity.

Pro-Vice Chancellor prof. Amitava Mitra stressed on how innovation and entrepreneurship could be the key to the overall development of the state in the times to come. He recalled the 1990s as the decade of industrialization in Arunachal Pradesh. He described that in absence of the mutual insurance mechanism that existed in the state years before, instead of venturing around the conventional modes of earning, it was inevitable that the youth now explore risk-bearing and self-employment opportunities.

Among others head of the department of management Dr. Sankar Thappa, Price Waterhouse Coopers (PWC) Santanu Sen and Innovation Park, IIM Calcutta Sadique Mannan also spoke. (PRO, RGU)