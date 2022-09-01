Arunachal to host NE Zonal Boxing Championship

ITANAGAR, 31 Aug: Arunachal Pradesh will be hosting the first North Eastern Zonal Sub-Junior (Boys & Girls) Boxing Championship at Dirang, West Kameng district from 21 to 25 October.

“Boxing Federation of India (BFI) hereby allots the 1st North Eastern Zonal Sub Junior (Boys & Girls) Championship in Arunachal Pradesh in the month of October-November 2002,” the BFI said in a letter to Arunachal Amateur Boxing Association (AABA).

The AABA is organizing the event in collaboration with Directorate of Sports and Sports Authority of Arunachal.