Joint inspection of interstate areas held

LIKABALI, 31 Aug: A joint inspection/spot verification was conducted at Pale, Dipa, Lumpo and Namey villages in presence of stakeholders from both Arunachal Pradesh and Assam here on Wednesday.

Officials who were present during the inspection include; Lower Siang DC Marto Riba and Dhemaji (Assam) DC Ashim K Bhattacharyya accompanied by Jonai MLA Bhubon Pegu, 28-Likabali MLA Kardo Nyigyor, 36-Nari-Koyu MLA Kento Rina and officers from both the states.

Both the DCs along with the MLAs interacted with the stakeholders of both Assam and Arunachal Pradesh in regards to bringing suitable inter-state border solutions. (DIPRO)