Tawang admin reviews child and juvenile protection services

TAWANG, 31 Aug: The 2nd review meeting under Child Protection Services, Mission Vatsalya under Juvenile Justice Act was held here on Wednesday which was attended by the representatives of administration, police, health department and members of Child Welfare Committee (CWC), Juvenile Justice Board (JJB) and Child Protection unit and others.

In the meeting, EAC Tenzin Jambey said, “As Tawang is a tourist destination and the industry is slowly blooming, there are fear of children being exploited by engaging in various services so, there is need to give more awareness

and check the crime graph of district from increasing.”

He said that due to continuous legal awareness people are aware of their rights, and one stop centre is playing important role in extending helping hand to women in need.

Tawang SP Bomge Kamduk while acknowledging the role of CWC and JJB in handling various cases said that there has been good coordination due to which many cases have been solved. He asked for continued support and dedication.

CDPO-cum-dist child protection officer Dondup Pema informed that the tenure of present members of CWC and JJB was over and new members are to be recommended for further approval from higher authorities.

The outgoing CWC Tawang chairperson Nawang Yuton presented the achievement report of the committee in the last three years. She informed that children in need of care and protection were accommodated in Mon Palpung CCI at Jang.

DCPU Tawang legal-cum-probation officer Tsering Norbu also presented a brief report on achievement made by the board in last three years. (DIPRO)