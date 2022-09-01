DA, AR organize awareness prog on Agnipath scheme

KHONSA, 31 Aug: The Tirap district administration in collaboration with Khonsa Battalion Assam Rifles (AR) conducted awareness-cum-interaction programmes at Chasa and Kapu villages under Longo administrative circle to educate youths about the Agnipath scheme.

6 AR commanding officer Col. Aman Ahluwalia said that Agnipath scheme is a great opportunity for the unemployed and school dropouts. He informed that the Khonsa Battalion Assam Rifles have imparted pre-recruitment training to the youths of Tirap district.

Stating that peace is the prerequisite for development, he said: “Peace and development are two sides of the same coin, and without peace, there cannot be development.”

The Assam Rifles also distributed information brochures on the Agnipath scheme to clear queries related to the scheme.

Kapu ZPM Wiram Matey encouraged the educated unemployed youth of Tirap district to register for recruitment under the Agnipath scheme.

Later, the commanding officer provided two plastic water tanks of 1000 litres capacity each to two government school girls’ hostels. (DIPRO)