Drug menace is a threat and challenge

As per the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) data which was released on Monday, Arunachal Pradesh, with an NDPS Act crime rate of 17.2 percent, came third in cases lodged last year under the Narcotics Drugs & Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. Punjab topped the list of the crime rate (per lakh population) in cases lodged last year under the NDPS Act. This revelation should definitely worry the people of Arunachal Pradesh. Reporting of such a high number of cases under NDPS Act shows that drug menace is emerging as the biggest challenge to the future of the state.

The state police deserve to be appreciated for filing many cases against drug traffickers. In the last few years, several drug traffickers have been arrested and many gangs busted. The police are carrying out a strong campaign against drug abusers. The rise in cases lodged under the NDPS Act is proof that police are doing their job. But it also shows how drug addiction is emerging as the biggest threat to the future of the state. Large numbers of youths are into drug addiction. A generation is destroying their lives.

The future of the state is at stake. Every Arunachalee have to join hands with state police in this battle against drug menace. The police alone will not be able to win this fight without the support of the local population.