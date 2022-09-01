Town Planning Authority holds consultative meet on ‘Itanagar Master Plan 2031’

ITANAGAR, 31 Aug: The Itanagar Town Planning Authority discussed regarding proper implementation of the ‘Itanagar Master Plan (IMP) 2031’ during a consultative meeting here on Wednesday.

The IMP 2031 also implies that land use and construction activities within Itanagar planning area will be regulated by Itanagar Town Planning Authority.

Town Planning director Likha Suraj presented in details about town planning legislations since its inception in Arunachal and the roles and responsibilities of the department.

He informed that for using land for any purpose, one has to obtain ‘development permission’ mandatorily from the Itanagar Planning Authority under section 29

of Arunachal Pradesh Urban & Country Planning Act, 2007.

“Our city would be at par with other developed cities of the country in every aspect if the Master Plan 2031 is implemented in letter and spirit,” Suraj said.

He also explained in details about the components of GIS-based master plan of Capital Itanagar 2031.

Deputy commissioner Talo Potom urged all concerned to work in coordination to ensure proper and strict implementation of the master plan.

Stating that strict action would be taken against the violators, Potom, who is also the chairman of the Itanagar Planning Authority, added that “for development of any city, every aspect-right from parking to cleanliness-and all other components under the master plan has to be followed to prevent unauthorized development.”

He also said that all new cases of construction or development of land would be taken up as per the master plan only.

Itanagar Planning Authority member secretary Tabom Tamut gave an insight into the MP2031 and shared various modalities for the successful implementation of the plan.

Earlier, CO Shania Kayem said that the master plan is an ideal concept to build a city in a planned manner.

She informed that the meeting was convened to ‘bridge the knowledge gap between residents of Itanagar and Itanagar Planning Authority.’

NGOs and private individuals were also invited to clear the doubts related to implementation of the master plan. (DIPRO)