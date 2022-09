[Litem Eshi Ori ]

DIBRUGARH, 1 Sep: Blood donor organisation AYANG’s founder-chairperson Aini Taloh was felicitated by the Dibrugarh income tax department on Wednesday at the Gymkhana Club in Khaliamari here in Assam, “in recognition of her unconditional commitment towards promotion of voluntary blood donation and lifesaving activities throughout the state and beyond.”

Taloh has so far donated 36 units of blood at the TRIHMS, Naharlagun.