Guv flags off motorcycle rider

ITANAGAR, 1 Sep: Governor BD Mishra flagged off motorcyclist Nabam Rana – a member of the Arunachal Bullet Club (ABC) – from the Raj Bhavan here on Thursday.

Rana will be joining the ‘All India Motorbike Expedition’, which will be flagged off on 9 September from New Delhi. He has been selected to be among 75 riders in one of the largest motorcycle expeditions in the world, as part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.

Addressing ABC members, the governor urged them to “promote the spirit of Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat,” adding that, “wherever the riders go, they must bring about the unity and integrity of the society, state and the nation.”

Commending Rana on being selected for the expedition, Mishra advised him to “spread information about the progress of Arunachal Pradesh, its rich cultural heritage and developmental achievements.”

The motorcycle rally will cover all the 28 states and eight union territories of India.

The event, themed ‘Tujhme Bharat-Mujhme Bharat’, is being organised in association with the Sports Authority of India, the union cultural ministry, the Fit India Movement, the Art of Living, and others. (Raj Bhavan)