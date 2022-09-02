Rashtriya Poshan Maah launched

ITANAGAR, 1 Sep: The Itanagar urban ICDS project launched the month-long Rashtriya Poshan Maah celebration on Thursday by organising events in Chimpu village, taking out an awareness rally, and organising a function at the Chimpu-II community hall.

Attending the programme, Chimpu GPC Nabum Yajo lauded the department “for providing good services for the mothers and children and also for organising such awareness programmes.”

CDPO Jaya Taba informed that various programmes will be organised at all the anganwadi centres on the themes ‘Mahila aur Swasthya’ and ‘Bachcha aur Siksha’ during the month-long celebration.

Chimpu CHC MO Dr Jitu Kipa spoke on prevention of anaemia, and antenatal and postnatal care.

The programme was attended by gram panchayat members, office staffers and field functionaries.

In Changlang, Rashtriya Poshan Maah was launched in the presence of the field functionaries of the women & child development (WCD) department, ASHAs, anganwadi workers (AWW), PRI members, and others on Thursday.

In a meeting held as part of the programme, Changlang HQ EAC Mary Taloh advised the AWWs, the anganwadi helpers and the ASHAs to “work with dedication by imbibing the information and ideas from this type of programme imparted by the resource persons of convergent department.”

Kantang ZPM Renu Mungrey stressed that “all must ensure promotion of healthy growth of children on a mission mode,” and called upon the AWWs to conduct pre-school classes effectively.

DRCHO Dr J Ado said that “reducing incidents of child and mother’s mortality rates is one of the major objectives of Poshan Abhiyan,” and advocated creating maximum awareness about maternal healthcare during the Poshan Maah.

The PHED JE spoke about the “need to conserve the main source of water in the village areas from where water is tapped and used for drinking and other purposes.”

He informed that water treatment plants will be installed in all the villages of the district.

ICDS DD C Tangjang informed that “by the end of previous year’s celebration, significant improvement in growth in children below five years was observed due to the intervention initiated at the district level by administering IFA syrup to around 10,011 target children of anganwadi areas and taking their anthropometric measurements.”

She urged the officers of all line departments to “work towards converging their village-level schemes with the nutrition-related schemes of the WCD department, in order to bring about improvement in the health of women and the nutritional status of children.”

CDPO K Tungkhang and CCI chairperson S Sawin also spoke.

In Kurung Kumey district, DC Nighee Bengia launched the Poshan Maah celebration in Koloriang.

Addressing the inaugural programme, organised by the district ICDS cell and attended by officers and officials, ArSRLM staffers, ASHAs, AWWs, ANMs, SHG members and PRI leaders, ICDS DD (i/c) Ringu Kama dwelt on the activities that will be carried out during the month-long celebration.

The DC in his address spoke about the “holistic nature of the nutrition scheme to improve the nutritional status of children between 0 and 6 years, adolescent girls, pregnant women, and lactating mothers.”

He urged the AWWs, ASHAs, and the departments concerned to “converge programmes to work wholeheartedly in spreading awareness and service delivery.” (DIPROs)