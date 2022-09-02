Recalling a conversation with Everester Tapi Mra

[Bengia Ajum]

In 2020, to mark the one-year death anniversary of legendary journalist Taro Chatung, the Arunachal Press Club produced a documentary based on his life. I had the opportunity to work on the documentary on behalf of the APC, along with my friend and noted documentary filmmaker Sanju Dodum.

As part of the documentary, we interviewed several people with whom Chatung was associated during his lifetime.

One such person was the first Everester from the state, Tapi Mra, who is at present missing along with his assistant Niku Dao in Mount Khyarii Satam in East Kameng district. Mra and Dao have been reported missing since 17 August. That was the last time that members of the team who were waiting for the duo at the base camp managed to get in touch with them over a walkie-talkie.

It was the dream of Mra to conquer this enigmatic peak. It seems he told several of his associates that this was going to be his last and final attempt. He had earlier tried several times to climb Mt Khyarii Satam but failed.

During our interview back in 2020, he spoke passionately about mountaineering and how late Chatung helped him to achieve his dream of climbing Mt Everest. He had tears in his eyes while describing his struggle and the role played by Taro Chatung in shaping his life.

When the interview ended, off camera, he spoke at length about his desire to climb Mt Khyarii Satam. After knowing that my friend Sanju Dodum is from Bameng in East Kameng district, he started sharing his experience of trying to conquer Mt Khyarii Satam. Even though he failed, Mra told us that he was determined to climb Khyarii Satam.

In fact, for me, it was an eye-opener. I never knew about the existence of the beautiful and powerful Mt Khyarii Satam. Mra had said that climbing this revered mountain would be as difficult as climbing Mt Everest.

During our conversation, he also shared his childhood days spent in Raw village in Limeking circle of Upper Subansiri district, and how mountains always fascinated him.

A humble and down-to-earth soul, Mra dreamt big of turning Arunachal into the mountaineering hub of India. He climbed Mount Everest in 2009 and Mount Kilimanjaro, Tanzania, in 2010. Mra did his basic and advance mountaineering courses from the Himalayan Mountaineering Institute in Darjeeling.

Altogether 31 army personnel, three local mountaineers, and 60 porters started a search operation for the missing duo from Seppa town on Thursday. Many wonder if it is too late now.

The district administration and the state government have been slow to react. They should have instantly gathered all resources and tried to locate them. But leaders as well as officials were busy giving media bytes and not doing enough on the ground to start search operations on time.

In life, sometimes miracles do happen, and one can only hope that Tapi Mra and his assistant Niku Dao are safe in the cradle of Mt Khyarii Satam. Mra truly loved Mt Khyarii Satam, which can be seen from his repeated attempts to climb the peak. Hope the revered mountain will take care of him and his assistant.