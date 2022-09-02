TCS members arrive in Seppa to oversee S&R op for Mra, Dao

Staff Reporter

SEPPA, 1 Sep: Five members of the Tagin Cultural Society (TCS), led by its HRD secretary Dosh Dasi, along with the All Tagin Youth Organisation’s (ATYO) ICR unit president Damkesh Maying and ATYO IPR secretary Tada Kajring, arrived here in East Kameng district on Thursday to oversee the search & rescue (S&R) operation for missing Everester Tapi Mra and his assistant Niku Dao.

The TCS members had a meeting with Deputy Commissioner Pravimal Abhishek Polumatla, local MLA Tapuk Taku, and HoDs.

The DC made a presentation on the “planning and strategy of the S&R operation.” He informed that, since inclement weather is hampering aerial rescue operation, it has been decided to activate “foot S&R operation.”

He said that the operation team will reach Veo village on Thursday, and will reach Longchu village on Friday.

“The main ground search operation will take place from 10 to 15 September, as it takes more than a week to reach the base camp from Longchu village,” the DC said, and added that “more than 150 personnel are currently engaged in S&R operation, consisting of para special forces, mountaineers, medical staffers, and other supporting staffers.”

The TCS members commended the relentless efforts being made by the district administration.

It is learnt that the TCS team will move to Longchu – the last village – with officers and officials of the incident response team on 3 September to gather information, and will also interact with the para forces and others engaged in the search operation.

The TCS members appealed to Chief Minister Pema Khandu, Tourism Minister Nakap Nalo, and MLAs Nyato Dukam, Tania Soki and Rode Bui to “place fund with the East Kameng district administration for logistic expenses in the S&R operation, mobilisation of personnel, and procurement of required equipment.”