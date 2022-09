ITANAGAR, 2 Sep: The Agniveer recruitment rally for Arunachal Pradesh will be held at Rupa, West Kameng district, from 6-12 December.

Registration for attending the rally is already in progress from 5 July.

The notification is available on www.joinindianarmy.nic.in, stated a press release from Tezpur (Assam)-based Defence PRO Lt Col S Walia.