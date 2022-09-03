AR holds security meeting

KHONSA, 2 Sep: The Khonsa battalion of the Assam Rifles (AR) held a security and coordination meeting at its headquarters here in Tirap district on Friday.

The meeting, chaired by Battalion Commandant Col Aman Ahluwalia, was attended by representatives of the Tirap police, the district administration, 146 gaon burahs, and chiefs of villages.

The commandant spoke about the general situation in the district, and advised the village heads to “understand that timely information of insurgents’ movement can result in decisive actions by security forces.”

The participants were also apprised of the various civic action initiatives and employment opportunities available for the youths, with special emphasis on the Agnipath recruitment scheme.

The commandant further spoke about the surrender policy of the state government. He also informed that “the TCL region has been included in the tourism circle.” (DIPRO)