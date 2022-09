LHOU, 2 Sep: Twenty-two government departments provided their services to the villagers of Lhou, Grelleng, Yangla Gonpa, Shyaro and nearby villages during a Sarkar Aapke Dwar (SAD) camp held here in Tawang district on Friday.

The education department felicitated the toppers of Class 1-10 of the government higher secondary school here.

The camp was inaugurated by DC (I/C) Rinchin Leta. (DIPRO)