NGO announces scholarship prog for children with special needs

[ Bengia Ajum ]

ITANAGAR, 2 Sep: Guwahati (Assam)-based Shishu Sarothi, an NGO engaged in rehabilitation and training of people with multiple disabilities, in partnership with Indus Towers Ltd (formerly Bharti Infratel Ltd), has announced a scholarship programme for children with special needs.

Altogether 180 deserving students with disabilities from Northeast India who wish to pursue or are currently pursuing higher education in academic or professional courses at levels ranging from higher secondary to postgraduation or vocational/skill building courses will be eligible for the benefits under this programme, the NGO informed.

Further, young graduates who are preparing for government jobs or civil services examinations can also avail scholarships for preparatory coaching.

The scholarship programme provides financial support to scholars to cover their educational expenses/fees till the completion of their courses. “Additionally, some deserving students will be provided support for specific requirements of study materials, assistive equipment and devices, conveyance allowance and hostel fees to facilitate and motivate them to complete the course of study,” it said.

A total of 180 students will be selected in 2022-23 and supported till the completion of their courses. All details about the scholarship are available on the website www.ssscholarship.org.

The last date for applying is 30 September, 2022. For any queries, students can also call/SMS/WhatsApp the helpline number 7086268549 between 10 am and 5 pm on working days.

Arunachal Pradesh Parent Association for Disabled president Tagom Ronya is the coordinator for Arunachal for the scholarship programme.

“We have partnered with them for the last two years. Till now around 15 students from Arunachal have availed this scholarship programme. I appeal to parents and students to take advantage of this opportunity and apply for it,” said Ronya.

He said that both APST and non-APST candidates can apply for this scholarship.

Ronya also urged the state government to take more initiatives for children with special needs.

“There is no proper government school for such children in the state. The Donyi Polo Mission School for the Hearing and Visually Impaired, run by an NGO, caters to deaf, dumb and blind students. But there are children who face another kind of disability. The government should open a school for such children,” Ronya said.

He also raised the need for a resource centre where children with special needs can be treated and looked after.

“Sometimes it becomes difficult for doctors at the hospital to treat children with special needs. Therefore, there is an urgent need for a centre where all facilities, including doctor, physiotherapy, etc, are available for such children,” he added.

“The government should look into it seriously. Opening of schools and resource centres for children with special needs should be given priority. Not all parents can afford to send their children outside the state,” said Ronya.