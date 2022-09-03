S&R op for Mra, Dao hampered by heavy rain

Staff Reporter

SEPPA, 2 Sep: The search and rescue (S&R) operation for Everester Tapi Mra and his assistant Niku Dao is reportedly being hampered and slowed down by heavy rainfall in Longchu area.

The East Kameng district administration informed that it has learnt from the local porters in Veo village that, due to continuous rain, “there is limited space ahead of Longchu for night halts and it would be difficult to move large contingents at one go.”

“Hence the team of 34 army personnel and mountaineers has been split into two groups,” Chayang Tajo ADC Rajib Chiduni, who is also the incident commander, informed.

The ADC in his report stated that Group A, comprising 18 members, and Group B, comprising 16 members, will “move in a sequential manner.”

“Today, Group A has moved to Longchu successfully and Group B will make the movement tomorrow,” he said in his report.

“Due to continuous rain, foot march took more time than normal between Veo and Longchu,” he added.

Helicopter S&R operation is also being affected due to inclement weather and was called off again on Friday.

The incident commander informed that four helicopters are on standby to be deployed as and when weather permits.

For administrative and logistics arrangement, seven executive magistrates have been directed to be stationed at different incident command posts on a rotation basis.

Fifteen members of the Auxiliary Labour Corps (ALC) have been requisitioned from Pipu, Gawepurang and Seppa circles to “provide porters to the foot-based search and rescue operation,” the incident commander informed in his report.