School bldg, smart classroom inaugurated

KHONSA, 2 Sep: Khonsa East MLA Wanglam Sawin on Friday inaugurated the new school building and a smart classroom at the Tirap Valley School here, in the presence of Tirap DC Taro Mize and SP Kardak Riba.

The MLA commended the school management, led by its principal Monalisha Hondique, “for creating a homely atmosphere with colourful painting inside the classrooms and introducing a smart class, which will immensely help the children from foundation level to primary level.”

Sawin announced Rs 5 lakhs from his MLALAD fund “for procurement of school equipment through the deputy commissioner.”

Hondique informed that the school, established in 2010, “is also registered with the department of education and is running under the aegis of the Khunnu Welfare Society, a local NGO.”

The DC also spoke. (DIPRO)