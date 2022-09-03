Solung festival celebrated

BOLENG, 2 Sep: The Adi community celebrated Solung festival with traditional fervour and gaiety here in Siang district.

ADO Boum Padung expressed Chief Minister Pema Khandu’s regret over his inability to attend the event due to health issues, and said that the CM expressed his love for his Adi brothers and sisters and the rich culture of the Adi tribe.

The home minister’s adviser, Phurpa Tsering attended the celebration, and conveyed the chief minister’s announcement of a Rs 2-crore project for Boleng’s Solung ground gallery.

The CM also promised to visit Siang district very soon and inaugurate the newly constructed Nugong bridge, the Pangin ADC HQ, and the Rasing bridge.

MLA Chau Zingnu Namchoom spoke about the drug menace and sought cooperation from everyone in curbing the problem.

MP Tapir Gao highlighted the need to “strengthen one’s traditional and cultural roots and give love and respect to elders.”

The celebration featured songs, dances and a feast.

Solung festival was celebrated in Pangin also with much pomp and gaiety.

Attending the festivity, the PWD minister’s adviser Phurpa Tsering announced Rs 2 crore for infrastructural development in Pangin and Rs 10 lakhs from his MLALAD fund for completion of the Pangin Donyi Polo Gangging.

MLA Ojing Tasing spoke about his plan to develop Pangin, and “the independent ADC HQ in Pangin, which is soon to be inaugurated.”

TMPK president Tushar Ngatey also spoke. (DIPRO)