WHL-181 conducts awareness campaign

ITANAGAR, 2 Sep: The Women Helpline (WHL)-181, along with its interns educated the people about the functions and services of the WHL-181 during a door-to-door campaign in Damsite Colony in Naharlagun on Thursday.

“The WHL-181 provides aid and assistance to distressed women through referrals, and information about welfare schemes and programmes of the government meant for women,” the WHL-181 said in a release.

The WHL team also made the people aware of the units of the Oju Welfare Association, like the child care institute, the swadher greh (short-stay home), the special adoption agency, and the free legal aid clinic.

The WHL can be reached by dialling 181 (toll-free), or 9436852222, or 0360-2350377. It also has a Facebook page named Arunachal Women Helpline-181. It can also be contacted by emailing to [email protected], the release said.