MLA inaugurates VDVK in Bam

BAM, 2 Sep: Local MLA Gokar Basar on Thursday inaugurated the Mige Neri Van Dhan Vikash Kendra (VDVK) at the industrial shed here in Leparada district, in the presence of DC Mamata Riba.

Basar also flagged off six commercial vehicles under the Arunachal Grameen Express Yojana for the SHGs of Basar.

He assured the SHGs formed under the ArSRLM that he would provide them with all possible help to enhance their livelihoods and income generating activities.

The MLA also assured to help in “logistics arrangements of CLF office of the Rego Bango Cluster Level Federation.”

Riba advised the SHG members to engage themselves in homestay activities and promote tourism.

ArSRLM District Mission Manager Jarbom Taipodia also spoke.

Representatives of all 134 SHGs of the district attended the programme. (DIPRO)