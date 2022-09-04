Make Ziro valley a most-sought-after tourist destination: CS

ZIRO, 3 Sep: Chief Secretary Dharmendra on Saturday called for making Ziro valley one of the most tourist-centric and sought-after destinations in the state and the country.

Stating that “natural beauty ought to be commensurate with matching infrastructure,” the chief secretary said, “With early completion of TAH between the capital and Ziro valley, tourism would be a booming industry that would give tremendous boost to economy and impetus to new upcoming young generation to kickstart their startups from their own place, instead of exploring other places to give wings to their dream ventures.”

During the first leg of his two-day visit to Ziro valley, the chief secretary visited Sii Lake at Bwri, a local kiwi orchard, the mini-secretariat, the Gyati Takka Zonal Hospital, and the Tarin high-altitude fish farm.

Commending the unique potential of the valley in the fields of agriculture and horticulture, particularly the famed Apatani paddy-cum-pisiculture, the chief secretary suggested “exploring the idea of going for a second paddy cropping during the lean winter season to provide more income to farmers who use only their bare hands in the tedious cultivation process.”

During a ‘briefing and interaction session’ with the heads of departments and officers at the mini-secretariat, Dharmendra asked the officials to “work together and make sincere efforts to deliver government schemes, programmes and policies timely and effectively for welfare of the people at large.”

Lower Subansiri Deputy Commissioner Bamin Nime also spoke.

The chief secretary is accompanied by Fisheries Principal Secretary Sandeep Kumar and Administrative Reforms Secretary Ajay Chagti. (DIPRO)