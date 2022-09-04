S&R team for Mra, Dao making progress in inclement weather

Staff Reporter

SEPPA, 3 Sep: The ground search & rescue (S&R) team for missing Everester Tapi Mra and his assistant Niku Dao has reportedly managed to move forward despite incessant rain and inclement weather.

East Kameng Deputy Commissioner Pravimal Abhishek Polumatla informed The Arunachal Times that continuous rainfall is making the operation very challenging for the foot-based team to make progress in the hilly terrain.

The DC informed that incident commander and Chayang Tajo ADC Rajib Chiduni and planning & logistic nodal officer Ashok Tajo have visited Veo village to take stock of the arrangements and to address any gaps or requirements.

“The service of the standby S&R helicopters in Tezpur (Assam) could not be availed due to heavy rainfall and bad weather,” the DC said.

Approximately 50 personnel of the 11th Para Special Forces, the Dogra Regiment and the Arunachal Scouts are involved in the S&R mission.

Mra and Dao are missing since 17 August.