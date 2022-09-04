Skirmish breaks out after regional committees’ inspection

Staff Reporter

LIKABALI, 3 Sep: A minor skirmish reportedly broke out on Saturday in Siloni village in Kangku circle of Lower Siang district along the Assam-Arunachal Pradesh boundary, just after the two states’ regional boundary committees had left the area.

The joint inspection team had visited the interstate boundary area to take stock of the disputed areas. The joint team comprised the local MLAs of Assam and Arunachal, along with the DCs and the SPs of the districts concerned.

Sources here claimed that the skirmish was premeditated and staged by some unscrupulous elements from the Assam side to disrupt the boundary settlement. Reportedly, some volunteers of one Satra Mukhti Sangram Samity were injured in the skirmish. The sources added that the situation is now under control.

It is learnt that the intelligence agencies of both the states have cautioned their respective authorities that “some elements are attempting to disrupt the joint inspection committees in resolving the boundary issue.”

Reportedly, the agencies further said that “disruptive elements” would attempt to “distract the existing peace and brotherhood between Siloni (Arunachal) and Kesakatoni (Assam) villages by using hundreds of landless people from Bamsenia and neighbouring villages, which are 20 kms away from the interstate boundary.”

“Their sole motto is to destabilise the policy of out-of-court settlement agreement of the chief ministers of Assam and Arunachal,” the agencies reportedly said.