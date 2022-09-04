Youths should have vision, focus: DCM

JOLLANG, 3 Sep: “Today’s youths must learn to have a vision and focus,” said Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein, addressing the ‘graduation day celebration-cum-felicitation of rank holders’ of the 2021-22 batch of the Don Bosco College here.

“The vigour and talent of our youths are unmatched,” he said, and added that the youths must also “imbibe a sense of competition and responsibility in this age of innovation and advanced technology.”

The DCM urged the youths to “refrain from substance abuse and shoulder the responsibility to be part of the development process of the state.”

He congratulated “the students who secured 38 top 10 ranks in Rajiv Gandhi University and the four gold medallists in BCom, BSW, political science and economics.”

Over 400 students graduated from the Don Bosco College here during the 2021-22 academic session in BA, commerce and social works. (DCM’s PR Cell)