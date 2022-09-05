Assam, Arunachal RCs agree to resolve boundary issues amicably

PASIGHAT, 4 Sep: The regional committees (RC) of Dhemaji (Assam) and East Siang and Lower Siang (Arunachal Pradesh) on Sunday agreed to resolve the boundary issues amicably.

The agreement was arrived at during a meeting of the members of the two RCs at the Dhemaji DC’s office.

The RC from East Siang district comprised Health Minister Alo Libang, MLA Ninong Ering, DC Tayi Taggu, SP Sumit Kumar Jha, Ruksin ADC T Jonnom, and Mebo ADC Aeinstein Koyu.

The RC from Lower Siang comprised Industries Minister Tumke Bagra, MLAs Kento Rina and Kardo Nyickyor, DC Marto Riba, and SP Gothambu Dajangju.

The Dhemaji RC was led by Assam’s PHE Minister Malla Baruah.

Several other officers from both the states also attended the meeting. (DIPRO)