Community participation vital to preserve nature & environment: CS

ZIRO, 4 Sep: Chief Secretary Dharmendra called for “community participation” in preserving nature and the environment “for sustainability of government-sponsored projects in the state.”

Commending the Apatani community for “coming forward in preserving their nature, environment and water conservation through a number of government-sponsored projects,” including Siikhey Lake at Ziro and Sii Lake at Biiri, the CS said that “these community participation model projects are worth emulating in rest parts of the country, as well.”

During his second day’s tour here in Lower Subansiri district, the chief secretary, accompanied by Fisheries Principal Secretary Sandeep Kumar and

Administrative Reforms Secretary Ajay Chagti, visited the Siddheswar Nath temple – famed for being home to Asia’s tallest Shivling – Siikhey Lake at Ziro, the civil terminal of the ALG, and a new innovative poultry farm in a bamboo grove owned by reputed entrepreneur Mihin Tangu. He also saw the harvesting of fishes in an Apatani paddy field.

Informing that the government is keen to operationalise commercial flights to and from Ziro, starting with Dornier aircraft, under the ‘Udaan’ scheme, connecting Ziro with Dibrugarh in Assam, the CS directed the Lower Subansiri deputy commissioner to “explore more lands from private land owners near the ALG for commercial parking of vehicles.”

He informed that bigger ATR aircraft would also land at Ziro in due course of time, while more air routes would be added once Ziro gets commercial air connectivity.

Dharmendra and the other two secretaries were highly impressed by the famed Apatani paddy-cum-pisciculture, and said that this unique farming technology, handed down by their ingenious forefathers, “need to be preserved and handed down to young generations for sake of posterity.” (DIPRO)