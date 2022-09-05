Donation drive organised in aid of ailing youth

ITANAGAR, 4 Sep: Miss Arunachal Organisation organised a donation drive in aid of an ailing youth, Rubu Rahul, who is suffering from IgA nephropathy, requiring urgent kidney transplant.

The donation drive was organised in collaboration with Unicorn Entertainment, Gungte Frames, reigning Miss Capital Danyi Reela and reigning Mrs Arunachal Daisy Eron Mijiji Ragi, T7 Graphics, and Black Hole energy drink, here and in Naharlagun on 3 and 4 September.

“It was an honest effort from the supporting organisations, especially the three reigning winners of Kingfisher Miss Arunachal 2022, Nabam Yate (Miss Arunachal), Radhe Mamung (1st runner-up) and Dyna Jomoh (2nd runner-up), to ease the financial burden of the family of the patient,” the organisation said.

Hailing from Ziro in Lower Subansiri district, Rahul could not continue his college education and had to give up study due to the ailment. He has been undergoing treatment for the last five years, Miss Arunachal Organisation managing director Tai Roket said.

Rahul’s father died three years ago.

The organisation thanked all those who donated generously for the cause.

Rs 91,150 was raised during the donation drive.