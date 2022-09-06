Govt has pressed men, machinery in search of Mra, Dao: Nalo

ITANAGAR, 5 Sep: Tourism Minister Nakap Nalo on Monday informed that the state government has pressed people and machinery as part of the search & rescue operation for Everester Tapi Mra and his assistant Niku Dao.

Nalo, who represents Nacho assembly constituency in Upper Subansiri district, said that, “besides being the first Everester of the state, Mra is also from my own constituency and also shares a family relationship.”

He informed that he is in constant touch with Mra’s family members.

“Four helicopters are still on standby, and, as soon as the weather gets clear, they will take their flight for the operation,” informed Nalo.