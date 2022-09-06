Meeting on PM Gati Shakti master plan held

ITANAGAR, 5 Sep: The state’s empowered group of secretaries for PM Gati Shakti national master plan for multi-modal connectivity attended a meeting chaired by Chief Secretary Dharmendra at the civil secretariat here on Monday.

The participants deliberated “the mapping of 28 layers of various departmental initiatives and government projects” which will be uploaded to the national master plan of the PM Gati Shakti.

It was decided that the mapping should be carried out within 15 days, and that the departments should update the information on the portal.

It was also decided to prioritise the annual action plan under the Special Assistance to States for Capital Investment Part-II (PM Gati Shakti-related expenditure) for 2022-23, which includes additional infrastructure at the Donyi Polo airport in Itanagar, the ISBT, the central drug warehouse in Naharlagun, and the PM Gati Shakti state centre in Itanagar.

Planning Secretary NT Glow made a presentation on the steps to be taken to finalise the state’s master plan under Gati Shakti.

Finance Principal Secretary Sharat Chauhan, PWD Commissioner Kaling Tayeng, Power Secretary AK Bisht, DPIIT Director for Arunachal Pradesh Arun Pinjare, and DPIIT Director Arvind Pandey were also present at the meeting. (CS’ PR Cell)