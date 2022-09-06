Illegal houses in Namdapha Nat’l Park dismantled

MIAO, 5 Sep: A team led by the field director of the Namdapha National Park & Tiger Reserve (NNP&TR) and the range forest officer of the Gandhigram wildlife range on Sunday dismantled five houses built illegally within the 40 Mile area on the Miao-Vijaynagar road in Changlang district.

The eviction was carried out after the expiry of the notice served to the illegal settlers on 25 August regarding completely vacating the 40 Mile area, which falls within the NNP&TR.

The rebuilt structures were totally destroyed and strict warning was served to the encroachers under the provisions of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972.