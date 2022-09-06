Intake point, water supply pipes washed away

ITANAGAR, 5 Sep: Heavy downpour on Monday washed away the intake point and the water supply pipelines in Sood village near Yupia in Papum Pare district.

Naharlagun PHED Subdivision Assistant Engineer Tamchi Shyam informed that the intake point was washed away “due to heavy mudslides and landslides triggered by heavy downpour in Sokun Nallah.”

“More than 100 metres of 50 mm diameter GI pipes have also been washed away and

submerged inside the mud, and cannot be retrieved,” he said, adding that the department has engaged men and machinery to restore the water supply.